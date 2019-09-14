All you need to know about mutual funds last week

In the fourth chapter of our serialized book, Zen And The Art Of Investing, we look at "complexity" and why the lure of complexity is the most difficult to resist. As investors, we have to be aware of the false promise of complexity when taking the simplest of financial decisions like deciding between Lumpsum and STP, choosing the SIP date, SIP frequency (monthly or weekly) etc. If you have ever bought into a complex investment plan because it backtested well, then do read and let us know your comments.

Over time, we learn to identify "greed" and "fear". We learn from the past.

It is complexity that always gets us.

With investing and investment advice the promise of false complexity is what the investor has to be most aware of and will find the hardest to avoid.



SIP – keep it going through rain and shine.



Increase SIP amount to match the increase in your annual salary.



Always talk to 3 close aides before taking a transaction decision.



Check your portfolio once a quarter. Mutual Fund industry AUM increased to R 25.47 lakh crore in August from Rs 24.53 lakh crore in July. The industry witnessed inflows of Rs 102,538 crore in August as against Rs 87,087 crore in the previous month. Equity-oriented schemes saw inflows of Rs 9,090 crore in August, up 12.3% month-on-month. The Mutual Fund industry added 5.3 lakh new investor folios in August, taking the overall folio count to 8.53 crore. In comparison, 10.29 lakh folios were created on July 2019. The number of folios under equity and equity-linked saving schemes rose by 4.11 lakh to 6.16 crore in the same period. Folio count of Debt funds has increased to 66.75 lakh, a jump of 1.5 lakh folios over the last month. Liquid funds and Low duration funds have contributed most to this growth with folio count in these categories standing at 16.42 lakh and 9.15 lakh respectively. DSP Mutual Fund has recovered dues worth Rs 150 crores from DHFL. In June 2019, DHFL had made half payment for money borrowed through commercial paper route. In a statement, DSP Mutual Fund stated - “Over the past two months we have been engaged with the issuer for the pending recoveries, the remaining amount of 75 crores was paid on 7 September 2019 resulting in a complete recovery”. Altico Capital India Ltd has defaulted on interest payment of Rs 19.9 crore on an overseas loan taken from Mashreq Bank of Dubai. The NBFC has Rs 4,000 crore+ in outstanding debt, of which mutual fund schemes have exposure of ~ Rs 500 crore. The default in interest payment comes along with a series of rating downgrades. CARE Ratings downgraded it from AA- to B, while India Ratings had downgraded the company’s long and short term debt by one notch to “IND A+" and “IND A1" respectively earlier this month.



Index Returns Index 1W 1Y 3Y NIFTY 50 1.2% -2.6% 8.3% NIFTY NEXT 50 1.6% -10.3% 16.7% S&P BSE SENSEX 1.1% -0.9% 9.7% S&P BSE SmallCap 3.3% -20.7% 1.2% S&P BSE MidCap 2.3% -15.0% 1.8% NASDAQ 100 0.5% 4.4% 18.7% S&P 500 1.0% 3.5% 12.2%

Source: BSE / NSE















Movers & Shakers

1/ Tata Mutual Fund has announced that Murthy Nagarajan is replacing Naresh Kumar as Fund Manager of Tata gilt securities fund with effect from 14 September 2019.

2/ Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has appointed Sandra Martyres as an independent director on the Board of Franklin Templeton Trustee Services.

