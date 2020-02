The mutual fund industry witnessed inflows of Rs 7,877 crore in equity schemes in January, up 70 percent from December where the inflows stood at Rs 4,499 crore. The Assets under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose to Rs 27.85 lakh crore in January from Rs 26.54 lakh crore in the previous month.

The total AUM inflow through SIPs till date touched Rs 3.24 lakh crore in January. The total inflows through SIPs stood at Rs 82,929 crore for the current financial year. In January, the mutual fund industry saw 12.07 lakh new SIP folios added.

Sebi has banned upfront distributor commissions and introduced direct plans for PMS investments. While PMS providers can charge annual fees as a percentage of the investor's corpus they have been barred from charging upfront fees to customers directly or indirectly. In it’s circular published on 13 February, SEBI has also introduced a direct option for those PMS investors who do not wish to invest through distributors. Maximum exit load that can be charged in PMS schemes has been capped at 3 percent, 2 percent and 1 percent in the first, second and third year of investment, respectively.

Index Returns Index 1W 1Y 3Y NIFTY 50 0.1% 12.7% 11.3% NIFTY NEXT 50 -1.9% 9.8% 5.9% S&P BSE SENSEX 0.3% 15.0% 13.3% S&P BSE SmallCap -1.1% 9.8% 3.0% S&P BSE MidCap -1.5% 11.0% 5.5% NASDAQ 100 2.4% 36.9% 22.2% S&P 500 1.6% 23.0% 13.1%

Movers & Shakers

1/ SBI Mutual Fund has approved the change in scheme name of SBI Magnum Taxgain Scheme to SBI Long Term Equity Fund with effect from 17 February 2020.

2/ Sundaram Mutual Fund has announced that Dwijendra Srivastava has been appointed as the co-Fund Manager (Fixed Income) of Sundaram Arbitrage Fund, with effect from 04 February 2020.

3/ Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has announced that R A Sankara Narayanan, Associate Director has resigned from the services of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited, with immediate effect.

Quote of the week