All you need to know about mutual funds last week

Franklin Mutual Fund has taken a 100 percent markdown on its exposure to debt securities of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL). This move is pursuant to uncertainty around VIL’s ability to honour it’s near term debt obligations ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on AGR dues. FT has restricted further purchases in the schemes to below Rs 2 lakh per day.

By doing so FT has created the following two incentives for investors:

1. Marking VIL debt to zero is in effect a gate to prevent existing investors to sell as selling now would mean realizing complete loss in VIL debt and not participating in any subsequent recovery. This is justified because if FT doesn’t write down then the smart money would have sold at higher prices and those who do not sell would have been left holding the can when the write-down eventually happened. If the exits were to be high then they would only be able to liquidate non-VIL paper and the fund may have gone into passive non-compliance. Other fund houses who have not written down will/should see selling except the close-ended ones—and that would be the smart money exiting those schemes.

2. By marking VIL debt to zero investors have an incentive to buy VIL debt at zero cost through the fund and still participate in any future recovery. That you can only invest up to Rs 2 lakh per day is not a meaningful restriction for most retail investors. So marking VIL debt to zero becomes a selling point for the fund for new money.

So while we think taking the full write-down was a good idea, they should have restricted all new buys into the fund.



Switches within Mutual Fund Schemes be exempted from Capital Gains Tax.



Introduce Debt Linked Savings Scheme (DLSS) with tax benefits under Sec. 80 C, subject to a lock-in period of five years



Definition of Equity Oriented Funds (EOF) be revised to include Equity Oriented “Fund of Funds”



Rate of TDS for NRIs on STCG from Debt Schemes be reduced from 30% to 15%, in line with Equity Schemes.



Mutual Funds be notified as ‘Specified Long-Term Assets’ qualifying for Tax exemption on reinvestment of Long-Term Capital Gains under Sec. 54 EC.



Movers and shakers

1. Union Mutual Fund has announced that Anshul Mishra, co-fund manager of Union Long Term Equity Fund andUnion Largecap Fund and key personnel of Union Asset Management Company Private Limited, has resigned from the AMC. Vinay Paharia will take on sole managerial responsibility of the schemes.

