Personal Finance
All you need to know about mutual funds last week
Updated : January 19, 2020 04:16 PM IST
Franklin Mutual Fund has taken a 100 percent markdown on its exposure to debt securities of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL).
JM Mutual Fund has announced Dhaval Vussonji's appointment as an independent director and Dipti Neelakantan's appointment as an associate director of JM Financial Trustee Company Private Limited.
