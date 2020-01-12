All you need to know about mutual funds last week

Inflows into equity funds stood at Rs 4,432.2 crore in December, an increase of Rs 3,499.2 crore from November. The assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 26.5 lakh crore at the end of the calendar year 2019, an increase of 10 percent from the previous year. The AUM of the 44-player industry has more than doubled from Rs 10.5 lakh crore in December 2014.

The mutual fund industry witnessed its highest ever SIP inflows in December at Rs 8,518 crore, a 3 percent increase from Rs 8,273 crore in November. Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data indicates that mutual funds added an average of 9.55 lakh systematic investment plans or SIPs per month during the financial year 2019-20. The average SIP size stood at about Rs 2,850 per SIP during this period.

UTI Mutual Fund has announced it has recovered Rs 20 crore from Altico Capital India, as part-payment of its debt investment. Pursuant to the downgrading of securities of Altico Capital in September 2019, certain UTI Mutual Fund schemes marked down their respective exposures to the company by 75 percent. In its press release, the AMC stated that the schemes with exposure to Altico have received and accounted for the part-payment.

Movers and shakers

1. IDBI Mutual Fund has announced Raj Kishore Singh's appointment as managing director and chief executive officer of IDBI Asset Management Limited.

2. Taurus Mutual Fund has announced Basvraj Shetty's appointment as fund manager of Taurus Liquid Fund and key personnel of Taurus Asset Management Company Limited.

3. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has appointed Vineet Maloo as joint fund manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund. Maloo will share the fund managerial responsibilities of the scheme with Mahesh Patil.

