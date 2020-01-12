Personal Finance
All you need to know about mutual funds last week
Updated : January 12, 2020 06:15 PM IST
The mutual fund industry witnessed its highest ever SIP inflows in December at Rs 8,518 crore, a 3 percent increase from Rs 8,273 crore in November.
UTI Mutual Fund has announced it has recovered Rs 20 crore from Altico Capital India, as part-payment of its debt investment.
