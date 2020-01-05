Personal Finance
All you need to know about mutual funds last week
Updated : January 05, 2020 02:26 PM IST
The average assets under management (AAUM) of the mutual fund industry stood at 26.7 lakh crore in the October-December quarter of 2019, a 13.4 percent increase from the same period in 2018.
In a recent Twitter poll on the preferred asset class for 2020, equity emerged the forerunner with 73 percent votes.
Tata Mutual Fund has launched the NFO for Tata Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following a quant-based investing theme.
