All you need to know about mutual funds last week

The average assets under management (AAUM) of the mutual fund industry stood at 26.7 lakh crore in the October-December quarter of 2019, a 13.4 percent increase from the same period in 2018. As per the latest Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund witnessed the highest percentage growth in AAUM, with an increase of 87 percent in asset base from 21.03 thousand crore in 2018 to 39.34 thousand crore in 2019.

In a recent Twitter poll on the preferred asset class for 2020, equity emerged the forerunner with 73 percent votes. In a follow-up poll, Index funds took the top spot within equity at 36 percent votes. We have been proponents of index first approach to portfolio construction since the start. You can find index funds on Kuvera here.

Tata Mutual Fund has launched the NFO for Tata Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following a quant-based investing theme. The scheme will be managed by Sailesh Jain. The new issue will be open for subscription until January 17, 2020.

Movers and shakers

1. Union Mutual Fund has announced that Deep Mehta, co-fund manager of Union Liquid Fund and a key personnel of Union Asset Management Company Private Limited has resigned from the AMC. Devesh Thacker will continue as the fund manager of the scheme.

2. IDFC Mutual Fund has announced Nishita Doshi's appointment as a fund manager and key personnel at the company.

3. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has announced that Neelesh Surana ceases to be the fund manager of Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund. Gaurav Misra and Harshad Borawake will continue as fund managers of the scheme.

Gaurav Rastogi is the CEO of Kuvera.in: India’s first completely free direct mutual fund investing platform.