#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

All you need to know about mutual funds last week

Updated : January 05, 2020 02:26 PM IST

The average assets under management (AAUM) of the mutual fund industry stood at 26.7 lakh crore in the October-December quarter of 2019, a 13.4 percent increase from the same period in 2018.
In a recent Twitter poll on the preferred asset class for 2020, equity emerged the forerunner with 73 percent votes.
Tata Mutual Fund has launched the NFO for Tata Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following a quant-based investing theme.
All you need to know about mutual funds last week
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV