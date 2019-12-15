#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
All you need to know about mutual funds last week

Updated : December 15, 2019 01:39 PM IST

SIP or systematic investment plan inflows stood at Rs 8,272 crore in November, an increase of Rs 26 crore from October.
Gold has had a very impressive 2019, rising close to around 25 percent year-to-date.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched the new fund offer of Bharat Bond ETF, India's first corporate bond exchange-traded fund.
