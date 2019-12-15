All you need to know about mutual funds last week

SIP or systematic investment plan inflows stood at Rs 8,272 crore in November, an increase of Rs 26 crore from October.
Gold has had a very impressive 2019, rising close to around 25 percent year-to-date.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched the new fund offer of Bharat Bond ETF, India's first corporate bond exchange-traded fund.
