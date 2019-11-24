All you need to know about mutual funds last week

The much anticipated PSU disinvestment announcement came on November 20 by the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It is being hailed as another positive step by the government in a series of market boosting reforms. The government will be reducing its stake in five public sector enterprises, including BPCL. The Centre expects to raise Rs 78,400 crore through this exercise.

BSE Sensex made another new all-time high this week when the index touched an intraday high of 40,800 on Wednesday. Even though the news flow has been less than ideal, equity indices have continued to make new highs reminding us of two important lessons. First, market timing is a fool's errand. Second, that the risk in equities is not being invested.

Muthoot Finance Ltd has entered an agreement to acquire IDBI Asset Management Ltd and IDBI MF Trustee Company Ltd. This lays the foundations for Muthoot Finance’s entry into the mutual fund segment. Muthoot Finance disclosed details of the Share Purchase Agreement in a filing with BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 22. The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed by February 20, 2020. We do not foresee any material impact on the performance of IDBI mutual fund schemes during the handover.

In its filing with the exchange, Muthoot Finance stated: “Muthoot Finance plans to utilise the Group’s existing branch network (4500+ branches), customer outreach and brand visibility in further strengthening the mutual fund asset base of the target entities and bringing a novel customer experience with focus on tier 2 and 3 cities.”

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) made positive strides in increasing transparency in portfolio management services (PMS) funds. The market regulator has proposed that all PMS schemes should offer direct plans. The minimum investment in PMS schemes will be increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. In a surprise move that will reduce competition, the required net worth of the PMS managers would hereon be Rs 5 crore, from the earlier Rs 2 crore.

The AMC has published a notice and sent email communications to its existing investors with details of provision for portfolio segregation. The provision is to ensure fair treatment to all investors in case of a credit event and to deal with liquidity risk.

1. Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Private Limited approved the change in the name of Aditya Birla Sun Life Short Term Opportunities Fund to Aditya Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund with effect from November 21, 2019.

