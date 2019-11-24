Personal Finance
All you need to know about mutual funds last week
Updated : November 24, 2019 07:59 PM IST
The much anticipated PSU disinvestment announcement came on November 20 by the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It is being hailed as another positive step by the government in a series of market boosting reforms.
BSE Sensex made another new all-time high this week when the index touched an intraday high of 40,800 on Wednesday.
Muthoot Finance Ltd has entered an agreement to acquire IDBI Asset Management Ltd and IDBI MF Trustee Company Ltd. This lays the foundations for Muthoot Finance’s entry into the mutual fund segment.
