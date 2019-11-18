All you need to know about mutual funds last week

Passive mutual funds are set to beat actively managed funds for the second year. Data from Refinitiv Lipper indicates that the average returns of passive funds year-to-date return is 9.6 percent, a difference of almost 4 percent from active funds’ returns of 5.7 percent. In comparison, index funds posted average gains of 2.3 percent in 2018, while actively managed portfolios posted negative returns.

On the macro front, retail inflation of India for the month of October breached the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent for the first time since July 2018. The all-India general consumer price index (CPI) inflation touched 4.62 percent in October, compared to 3.99 percent in September.

In a recent Twitter poll on the preferred asset class for 2020, the gold took the top spot at 38 percent votes. In our recent blog “Digital gold for smart investors”, we highlighted how the gold is not only a good hedge against inflation but also a currency hedge against rupee devaluation.

The government plans to increase insurance cover on bank deposits from the current Rs 1 lakh. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman on Friday announced that a bill proposing this change will be introduced in the winter session of Parliament commencing on Monday. The finance minister also announced that the government plans to bring legislation to regulate multi-state co-operative banks.

Tata Mutual Fund has launched the NFO for Tata Focused Equity Growth Direct Plan on 15th November. Union Mutual Fund has launched the NFO for Union Large and Midcap Growth Direct Plan on the same day. Both the new fund offerings will be open for subscription until the 29th of this month.

Index 1W 1Y 3Y NIFTY 50 -0.10% 12.00% 13.60% NIFTY NEXT 50 -0.70% 3.40% 10.20% S&P BSE SENSEX 0.10% 14.40% 15.30% S&P BSE SmallCap -1.10% -8.40% 3.80% S&P BSE MidCap 0.30% -1.50% 7.20% NASDAQ 100 0.70% 20.60% 20.40% S&P 500 0.90% 14.30% 12.70%

Movers & Shakers

1) Edelweiss Mutual Fund has appointed Hardik Varma as Fund Manager of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund along with Bharat Lahoti with effect from 11 November 2019 (erstwhile managed solely by Bharat Lahoti).

2) IDFC Mutual Fund has announced that Prashasta Seth has ceased to be a Fund Manager for the AMC, with effect from 11 November 2019. Mayur Patel will take on the managerial responsibilities of IDFC Focused Equity Fund. Additionally, Komal Grover has been appointed as a Key Personnel in Fund Management Team of the AMC.

