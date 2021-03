Diversification requires one to allocate investments across multiple asset classes so that a sharp negative movement in any one asset class does not have a big impact on portfolio returns.

With the equity markets scaling towards fresh record highs with every passing day, the investors are in a dilemma if they should continue to remain invested in equities or shift to some other rewarding asset class. However, through strategic diversification, one can reduce the overall risk associated with an investment portfolio.

Every asset class has its own advantages. For example, equities have proved to be massive wealth generators over a long period of time, while debt has been a source of earning a fixed income. Gold on the other hand has a very low correlation with debt and equity and provides a hedge against inflation and a crashing stock market.

2020 has been a remarkable year in terms of the speed and intensity of the fall and rise of the stock markets. The equity markets fell by 24 percent and then recovered about 100 percent from their bottom level to generate a 14.9 percent return in 2020. This is only because of investor’s strong conviction and the ability to digest massive losses during March 2020 that they are now able to enjoy returns in these roaring markets.

However, not all investors would have such strong bellies to digest such losses as seen in March 2020 which often forces them to resort to panic selling their portfolios at huge losses. This is where ETFs would come to their rescue.

Let us take March 2020 as an example. Due to the pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown, the equity markets crashed by approx. 24 percent with individual stocks crashing even more than 55 percent. However, in that month gold delivered a positive return of 2.5 percent and continued to rise thereafter reaching a record high level. Thus for an investor who was equally invested in equities and gold would have his portfolio down by a mere 11 percent, thereby saving his wealth erosion by more than 50 percent.

While investing in equity can give an investor better returns than investing in gold during a bull market, it’s important to appreciate that portfolio diversification through gold, is very helpful to save you during market corrections. This is not the first time where diversification through ETFs has helped save investor’s wealth.

RET U RNS GEN E RATED BY RETURNS FROM AN EQUALLY DIVERSIFIED PASSIVE MANAGED PORTFOLIO Year ending GOLD NIFTY 50 NIFTY NEXT 50 2008 24% -51.8% -63.5% -30% 2009 25% 75.8% 127.9% 76% 2010 22% 17.9% 17.8% 19% 2011 30% -24.6% -31.9% -9% 2012 11% 27.7% 48.1% 29% 2013 -6% 6.8% 4.8% 2% 2014 -9% 31.4% 44.4% 22% 2015 -8% -4.1% 7.0% -2% 2016 13% 3.0% 7.1% 8% 2017 2% 28.6% 44.8% 25% 2018 7% 3.2% -9.0% 0% 2019 23% 12.0% 0.5% 12% 2020 27% 14.9% 14.8% 19% 2021 -6% 8.5% 6.5% 3%

(Source: NSE, AIFL research)

It is evident that being invested in just one of the asset classes for all the years has never been prudent as not all asset classes will generate a positive return all the time.

The returns generated by an equally diversified portfolio have been the same or higher than stock market returns in 9 out of 13 years.

Based on the returns computed, a passively managed diversified portfolio has generated a CAGR of 9 percent from 2007 to 2021 which is higher than the 7.2 percent CAGR return generated by Nifty 50 during the same period. The returns generated can be even higher if the diversified portfolio is actively managed through ETFs.

Thus ETFs are a great way to diversify your portfolio and hedge these risks while still keeping some upside. As the valuation of most stocks is at a nosebleed level, diversification through ETFs can be used in such a scenario and acts as a strategic move in one’s portfolio.

To sum it up - A strategic allocation in top ETFs can limit the risk exposure to a single asset class or security, thus reducing the overall risk or volatility of the portfolio giving stable returns to the investor.