All-time high monthly SIP contribution of Rs11,000 crore in November: AMFI report

The Indian mutual fund industry has reported a record increase in average assets under management (AUMs) and Net AUMs, powered by an increase in Net Flows and a robust increase in monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions, according to an Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) report for November.

As per the report released today, despite extreme market volatility caused by fears of a third wave and the Omicron variant of COVID-19, November saw net flows to the tune of Rs 46,165 crore and a record SIP contribution of Rs11,004.94 crore. This has led to a record high in AAUMs (Rs38.46 lakh crore) and NAUMs (Rs37.34 lakh crore).

The number of MF SIP accounts stood at 4.78 crore as of November 30, 2021 -- a 13.94 lakh month-on-month increase. The monthly SIP contribution breached the Rs11,000-mark for the first time ever, the report said.

“On the back of an accommodative RBI policy stance, with focus on economic revival and growth and keeping inflation within target, we expect the MF industry to continue to report robust growth, and deliver value to its investors beyond 2021," N S Venkatesh, CEO of AMFI, said in the release.

AMFI added in its report that open-ended schemes -- income/debt-oriented, growth/equity-oriented, hybrid, solution-oriented, index, exchange-traded funds and fund of funds -- reported positive flows last month.

For the first time this fiscal, even the close-ended category, such as income/debt-oriented schemes led by fixed maturity plans, has shown inflows, if only at a modest INR 6.97 crore.

The report goes on to add that mutual fund AAUMs in both equity/growth-oriented schemes and hybrid-oriented schemes have seen a near 33% rise so far this fiscal. Inflows for equity/growth-oriented schemes grew from Rs9.81 lakh crore in April to Rs13.21 lakh crore in November, while hybrid-oriented schemes had an inflow of Rs4,88 crore as against Rs3,58 crore in April.

Among the highlights in November, the report stated, was that all 23 open-ended equity-oriented and hybrid schemes reported inflows, led by flexi cap, focused schemes, thematic schemes, large cap, and dynamic asset allocation schemes.

Inflows were reported in the pure debt-income category -- liquid schemes, medium-to-long duration schemes, short-duration schemes and credit risk schemes. Even the close-ended debt schemes and fixed maturity plans reported inflows for the first time this fiscal, according to the report.