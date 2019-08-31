All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

The share of gross household financial assets doubled from 3 percent to 6 percent between 2014 and 2018, as per data from Association of Mutual Fund of India (AMFI).



Share of equity funds in total assets under management went up from 24 percent to 45 percent.



The AUM of equity funds grew at a CAGR of 38.6 percent. This includes both inflows and returns.



The AUM of Hybrid funds grew at 54 percent CAGR, liquid funds at 27 percent and debt funds at 8 percent.



Individual investors upped their share of AUM from 48 percent to 58 percent in this period.



The average ticket size for individual investors increased from Rs 1.02 lakh to Rs 1.69 lakh.



The annual SIP flow from individual investors increased from Rs 44,000 crore in FY 2016-17 to nearly Rs 93,000 crore in 2018-19.



If we look at the past 25 instances that Nifty had 3 negative monthly returns, we do find a small positive return of 1.5 percent in the next month. Unfortunately, it is not statistically significant.

This follows reason as well. While everyone agrees that reversion to mean happens in the market, there is no reason for it to happen at precisely 3 down months. Our advice is to be very wary of such analysis of market timing and almost never ever to follow it.



Indian Bank will be merged with Allahabad Bank (anchor bank - Indian Bank).



PNB, OBC and United Bank to be merged (PNB will be the anchor bank).



Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank to be merged (anchor bank - Union Bank of India).



Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank to be merged (anchor bank - Canara Bank)



Index Returns

Index 1W 1Y 3Y NIFTY 50 1.8% -5.6% 8.0% NIFTY NEXT 50 4.2% -15.0% 4.7% S&P BSE SENSEX 1.7% -3.5% 9.6% S&P BSE SmallCap 2.9% -26.6% -0.2% S&P BSE MidCap 2.0% -19.9% 0.8% NASDAQ 100 3.0% 0.6% 17.2% S&P 500 2.8% 0.9% 10.4%

Source: BSE / NSE

Source: Kuvera.in

Source: Kuvera.in

What Investors Bought

Source: Kuvera.in

What Investors Sold

Source: Kuvera.in

Movers & Shakers

1/ UTI Mutual Fund has announced the change in fund manager for a few schemes including UTI Mid Cap Fund and UTI Long Term Equity Fund.

2/ Axis Mutual Fund has announced that U R Bhat has ceased to be an Independent Director on the Board of Axis AMC and Venkataramanan Anantharaman has been appointed in his stead. The fund house also announced the appointment of Ravi Narayanan as a Director on the board of the AMC.

3/ Indiabulls Mutual Fund has announced that Rekha Warriar, Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of Indiabulls Asset Management Company Limited with effect from 27 August 2019.

4/ Edelweiss Mutual Fund has announced that K V Hegde has ceased to be an Independent Director of Edelweiss Trusteeship Company Limited, with effect from 24 August 2019.

There are no great limits to growth because there are no limits of human intelligence, imagination, and wonder: Ronald Reagan