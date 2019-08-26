Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
All communication with taxpayers only through digital ID, says CBDT

Updated : August 26, 2019 03:19 PM IST

All income tax correspondences and letters issued on or after October 1, 2019 will bear a specific DIN to maintain a proper audit trail.
To tackle the issue of fake notices, a CBDT press release stated that no communication should be issued by any income tax authority unless the DIN is “duly quoted”, making it clear that all correspondences without the DIN “shall be treated as invalid and shall be deemed to never have been issued”.
