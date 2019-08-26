All communication with taxpayers only through digital ID, says CBDT

In its move toward total digitisation, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a circular introducing a computer-generated document identification number (DIN), to be allotted to all its communications.

At present, all notices and orders are generated electronically on the Income Tax Business Application (IBTA) platform. All income tax correspondences and letters issued on or after October 1, 2019 will bear a specific DIN to maintain a proper audit trail.

To tackle the issue of fake notices, the CBDT circular released earlier this month stated that no communication should be issued by any income tax authority unless the DIN is “duly quoted”, making it clear that all correspondences without the DIN “shall be treated as invalid and shall be deemed to never have been issued”.

As this comes into effect, verifying the authenticity of notices from the Income Tax Department will also become easier. Since DIN will only come into effect on October 1, all prior communications will be uploaded to the Department’s e-filing website by October 31.