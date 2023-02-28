What makes liquid funds the perfect bet now — and what lies ahead

Liquid funds are essentially mutual funds that invest in fixed-income instruments with maturities of up to 91 days. Some examples of such instruments include commercial paper, G-Secs, and treasury bills. Here's how some funds are doing and why analysts are backing them in a volatile market situation.

Financial analysts are betting big on fixed income instruments, especially liquid funds. The reason being their attractive performance lately. On an average, they have delivered approximately 5.17 percent (annualised return) in the last one year. This comes in the backdrop of India’s focus on attaining growth and taming inflation by increasing borrowing rates.

In a rising interest rate regime, the short-term rates, including those on money market instruments, go up. This allows the fund manager of liquid funds to deploy money at higher rates of interest, which in turn brings higher returns.

Despite regular repo rate hikes by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since May 2022, cumulating to 2.5 percent, most saving bank accounts are still offering 2.7-3.5 percent. This, therefore, makes liquid funds an attractive savings avenue compared to savings bank account, Saurav Basu, Head, Wealth Management, Tata Capital told CNBC-TV18.com.

The constituents of liquid funds also make them captivating.

liquid fund invests in fixed income instruments with maturities of up to 91-days, such as commercial papers, certificate of deposits, treasury bills, etc. They are typically free from any kind of interest rate risk or market risk.

Besides, these funds are considered to be one of the safest debt funds available in the market because of their shorter maturity period.

"As a large part of the portfolio is invested in government securities and high rated papers, they tend to offer high liquidity and safety. Moreover, liquid funds do not have any lock-in period, no exit loads and redemption requests are also processed within one working day," Basu said.

A look at the recent performance of key liquid funds

Category: Liquid Funds Annualised Returns % Scheme Name AUM(Cr.) NAV(Rs) 1 Month 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months 1 Year SBI Liquid Fund 63,099.5 3,473.1 6.2 6.4 6.1 5.7 5.2 HDFC Liquid Fund 54,262.7 4,355.3 6.3 6.4 6.1 5.7 5.2 ICICI Pru Liquid Fund 47,482.7 328.5 6.3 6.4 6.1 5.7 5.2 Aditya Birla SL Liquid Fund 35,226.2 357.3 6.4 6.5 6.2 5.8 5.3 Kotak Liquid Fund 30,455.4 4,487.5 6.2 6.4 6.1 5.7 5.2 Axis Liquid Fund 29,631.8 2,467.5 6.4 6.5 6.2 5.8 5.3 Nippon India Liquid Fund 26,604.6 5,416.9 6.2 6.4 6.1 5.7 5.2 UTI Liquid Cash Plan 25,350.4 3,638.8 6.4 6.5 6.2 5.8 5.3 Tata Liquid Fund 13,449.4 3,495.6 6.2 6.4 6.1 5.7 5.2 IDFC Cash Fund 12,340.3 2,682.6 6.3 6.4 6.1 5.7 5.3 DSP Liquidity Fund 12,106.5 3,167.2 6.3 6.4 6.1 5.8 5.3 HSBC Liquid Fund 11,009.9 2,211.7 6.3 6.5 6.2 5.8 5.3 Average 6.3 6.4 6.1 5.8 5.3 Median 6.3 6.4 6.1 5.7 5.3

(Source: ACE Equity; schemes with Aum >Rs 10,000 crore only considered)

What lies ahead?

Liquid funds are poised to offer annualised returns of at least 6 percent on average, said Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of Research at FYERS, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.com.

"Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) in India rose sharply to 6.52 percent in January of 2023, the highest in three months, compared to 5.72 percent in December and above market forecasts of 5.9 percent. Inflation moved back to above the RBI's target of the 2-6 percent range. This rise could prompt further increases in repo rate to tame inflation, influencing the returns from fixed-income instruments to inch up further," he said.

What should investors do?

Kavalireddi thinks that investors should take advantage of the interest rate hikes and invest a portion of their fresh investments in liquid/money market funds, till the stock market volatility reduces and valuations become attractive enough to switch investments into equities.

The Indian stock market remained subdued and in a range, delivering low single-digit to flat returns in the calendar year 2022 and possibly the trend will continue in CY23.