English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsAkshaya Tritiya 2023: Offers, discounts available on purchase of gold, silver, diamond

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Offers, discounts available on purchase of gold, silver, diamond

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Offers, discounts available on purchase of gold, silver, diamond
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Apr 17, 2023 12:10:02 PM IST (Published)

Several jewellers have come up with offers and discounts for those who are looking to buy gold or diamond this season. These online sale options are worth considering this year:

Akshaya Tritiya, the summer festival of India, is associated with wealth and prosperity. Buying gold, jewellery and other valuable items is considered auspicious on this day. This year Akshaya Tritiya is on April 22. Ahead of this, several companies are offering deals on gold, silver and diamond jewellery. Here’s a look at some of the best offers on this auspicious festival:

Recommended Articles

View All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Joyalukkas
Joyalukkas is offering a free Rs 500 gift voucher for the purchase of silver jewellery worth Rs 10,000 and above. Additionally, the firm is giving free Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 gift vouchers for the purchase of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and above respectively.
ALSO READ | Digital gold may become a real story in next 5 years: World Gold Council's PR Somasundaram
The offer is valid across all Joyalukkas showrooms in India and its website. This is applicable till April 23, 2023. This is not applicable to gold and silver coins/bars.
CaratLane
CaratLane is offering 20 percent off on diamonds. Additionally, SBI Card users can avail 5 percent discount on their credit cards. This offer is valid till April 22, 2023.
ALSO READ | Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?
Tanishq
Tanishq is offering up to 20 percent discount on making charges of gold jewellery and diamond jewellery value on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
PP Jewellers
PP Jewellers is offering 50 percent off on making charges of gold jewellery.
Malabar Gold and Diamonds
Malabar Gold and Diamonds is offering gold coin equivalent to 100 mg with every purchase of Rs 30,000 as a gift. For diamond, gemstone and polki designs, the value will be equivalent to 250 mg gold coin. On top of these, HDFC Bank customers can avail 5 percent cashback on their purchases. The offer is applicable till April 23, 2023.
ALSO READ | What does rise in gold prices mean for Muthoot and Manappuram?
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Akshaya TritiyagoldGold investment

Next Article

HDFC Bank has shown sharp jump in gold loans

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X