Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Offers, discounts available on purchase of gold, silver, diamond

Several jewellers have come up with offers and discounts for those who are looking to buy gold or diamond this season. These online sale options are worth considering this year:
Akshaya Tritiya, the summer festival of India, is associated with wealth and prosperity. Buying gold, jewellery and other valuable items is considered auspicious on this day. This year Akshaya Tritiya is on April 22. Ahead of this, several companies are offering deals on gold, silver and diamond jewellery. Here’s a look at some of the best offers on this auspicious festival:
Joyalukkas
Joyalukkas is offering a free Rs 500 gift voucher for the purchase of silver jewellery worth Rs 10,000 and above. Additionally, the firm is giving free Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 gift vouchers for the purchase of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and above respectively.
The offer is valid across all Joyalukkas showrooms in India and its website. This is applicable till April 23, 2023. This is not applicable to gold and silver coins/bars.
CaratLane
CaratLane is offering 20 percent off on diamonds. Additionally, SBI Card users can avail 5 percent discount on their credit cards. This offer is valid till April 22, 2023.
Tanishq
Tanishq is offering up to 20 percent discount on making charges of gold jewellery and diamond jewellery value on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
PP Jewellers
PP Jewellers is offering 50 percent off on making charges of gold jewellery.
Malabar Gold and Diamonds
Malabar Gold and Diamonds is offering gold coin equivalent to 100 mg with every purchase of Rs 30,000 as a gift. For diamond, gemstone and polki designs, the value will be equivalent to 250 mg gold coin. On top of these, HDFC Bank customers can avail 5 percent cashback on their purchases. The offer is applicable till April 23, 2023.
