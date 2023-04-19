Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Is gold a good investment option at present?

The auspicious timing for buying gold during Akshaya Tritiya is 7.49 am to 5.10 am, April 23. Legend has it that buying gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and success.

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of the month of Baisakh. This year, it will be observed on April 22. People, much like during Dhanteras, purchase gold and jewellery on this day. As per belief, buying gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and success.

The auspicious timing for buying gold during Akshaya Tritiya is 7.49 am to 5.10 am, April 23.

Meanwhile, the puja tithi for Akshaya Tritiya begins at 7.49 am on April 22 and ends the next day at 7.47 am.

With the festival approaching, there is a question that bothers many — is buying gold a good investment option at present?

Not many would disagree that gold is considered a safe and reliable investment. It is often used as a safe haven asset during economic uncertainty. With the surge in gold rates in the last couple of days, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, investors are now wondering if buying gold this season can bring a shine to their portfolio.

Considering the recent rise in gold rates, investing in gold can provide stability and diversification to a portfolio, especially during times of market upheavals.

However, it is important to note that gold prices are subject to fluctuation, and people should be cautious before investing in this asset class.

Ultimately, whether or not to invest in gold is a personal decision that should be based on an individual's financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. Those who are considering investing in gold this Akshaya Tritiya should carefully evaluate their options and seek the advice of a financial professional before making any investment decisions.