Akshaya Tritiya, the summer festival of India, is associated with wealth and prosperity. Buying gold is considered auspicious on this day.

Several jewellers have come up with offers and discounts for those who are looking to buy gold or diamond this season. These online sale options are worth considering this year:

PC Jewellers

PC Jewellers is offering a flat 25 percent off on diamond jewellery and on making charges of gold jewellery. It is also offering 10 percent off on making charges of gold coins. The scheme is valid till May 16.

Additionally, ICICI bank debit and credit card holders can get 7.5 percent cashback on a minimum spend of Rs 45,000. However, the maximum cashback, in this case, is Rs 7,500. This offer is valid for both offline and online purchases and is valid till May 15.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is offering up to 20 percent discount on making charges on gold and gemstone jewellery. The Kerala-based company is also offering up to 20 percent off on diamond value. SBI credit card users can avail of a 5 percent extra cashback. The offer is valid till May 16.

Tanishq

Tanishq is offering up to 25 percent off on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery value.

Joyalukkas

Joyalukkas is giving free 200 mg 22K gold coin on purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs 50,000. This offer is valid till May 16. On purchase of diamond, uncut and precious jewellery worth Rs 50,000, the company is giving free 1 gm 22K gold coin.

The company is offering 10 gm silver coin on the purchase of diamond, uncut and gemstone jewellery worth Rs 20,000. SBI credit card customers can get a 5 percent extra cashback.