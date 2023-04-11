AIFs to soon provide option of direct plans: Here's what it means for investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been taking measures to enhance transparency and investor protection in the country's capital markets. One such measure was recently announced, where SEBI has asked Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to provide the option of direct plans for its investors. This move comes as a part of SEBI's efforts to ensure that investors have access to transparent and low-cost investment options.

Anshu Kapoor, the Head of Private Wealth Management at Edelweiss Financial Services, recently spoke to CNBC-TV18 about changes he believes are necessary in the Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) space. Kapoor believes that certain categories within the AIF sector need more flexibility and that the introduction of these changes would be a positive development.

“Our view is that any regulation that is good for the investor is good for the industry. So we welcome these changes. The framework is progressive and proactive. It will allow product selection to be made purely on merit and not on distribution fee so that is a welcome step,” Kapoor said.

Currently, AIFs have to choose between being a trust, a company, or an LLP. Kapoor argues that investors should have the flexibility to invest in the vehicle of their choice and that this would ultimately benefit the industry as a whole.

Kapoor said, “The choice of vehicles should be independent, or should be paid purely based on merit. What it means is that if you are buying a long-only product, if you buy it in an AIF category II, or you buy in a mutual fund, or in a PMS, the distribution fee should have the same logic, and which is a welcome move, which kind of makes sure that clients are offered products purely on performance."

Nishant Agarwal, Senior Managing Partner & Head– Investment Advisory, ASK Private Wealth believes this is positive news for investment advisory businesses.

"AIF was the only category left where there was no direct plan available to clients who are paying fees to their wealth advisor or wealth manager," he told CNBC-TV18.

“Now with an option of the direct line being available, there will be a resurgence of a lot of investors coming towards investment advisor and all products being available on the direct plan. So, the platform has been neutralized. That's the differentiation, which has gone for investors and it's a very good change,” he added.

Anil Ghelani , Head-Passive Investments at DSP Investment Managers believes it is a very positive development. He acknowledged that while the upfront commission will reduce, or stop basically, ongoing commission definitely will continue.

"So good products, and relevant products for investors will be still offered," he said.

Calling it a prudent approach, Ghelani said that it will give a very high level of comfort.

"In fact, I would feel it will enhance the comfort of wealth managers dealing with their clients," he added.