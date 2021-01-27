Personal Finance Ahead of Budget 2021, here's a look at the existing income tax slabs Updated : January 27, 2021 01:43 PM IST Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year Budget for the financial year 2021-22 on February 1, 2021. According to the current rules, a slab system functions across the country, where different tax rates have been prescribed for different slabs. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply