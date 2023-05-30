After Paytm’s "UPI SDK", Razorpay launches “Turbo UPI”

According to the company, Razorpay Turbo UPI can deliver a 5X faster payment experience and can help businesses achieve an increase in the success rate of UPI payments by 10 percent.

Fintech major Razorpay has launched Turbo UPI in partnership with Axis Bank and the National Payments Council of India (NPCI). The new product will allow customers of online merchants to make UPI payments directly without getting redirected to a third-party UPI app during checkout. Turbo UPI aims to reduce potential payment failures, the company said in a statement.

Live Tv

Loading...

According to the company, Razorpay Turbo UPI can deliver a 5X faster payment experience and can help businesses achieve an increase in the success rate of UPI payments by 10 percent.

“With India’s consumers swiftly adopting UPI as a digital mode for its transaction needs, it is crucial for businesses to have access to a hassle-free, seamless payment experience like never before. Therefore, we wanted to build a solution that not only made the end-users’ UPI payment experience fast & frictionless but will also help businesses with a significant increase in success rate by 10% for UPI transactions, empowering businesses with higher revenue potential in the evolving digital landscape.