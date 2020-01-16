#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
After investors' complaints, Sebi plans split of investment advisor, distributor roles

Updated : January 16, 2020 03:31 PM IST

Further, it has proposed that IA should clearly declare to the client that it will not seek any power of attorney from its clients for auto implementation of investment advice.
Sebi has proposed two mechanisms under which an investment adviser can charge fees -- Assets Under Advice (AUA) mechanism of fees and fixed fees.
IAs should provide a document to the client detailing the terms and conditions of the investment advisory services offered to the client.
cnbc two logos
