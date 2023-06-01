Aegon Life launches insurance cover for surrogate mothers, egg donors

This initiative supports the implementation of provisions in the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, spearheaded by India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Aegon Life has launched the first life insurance cover for surrogate mothers and egg-donors, effectively backing their financial well-being. This initiative supports the implementation of provisions in the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, spearheaded by India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Notably, the coverage provides a life cover of three years for surrogate mothers and one a year for egg donors to provide protection against any life-threatening complications arising out of the said procedures, Aegon Life said.

In case of an unfortunate event leading to their death, the policy provides financial protection to their nominees.

Aegon Life is digital India’s life insurance company and claims to have pioneered the online term insurance plan in India.

In a separate development, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched an exclusive term plan Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c. This is a first of its kind protection plan in the Indian life insurance industry designed especially for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals, the insurance firm said in a statement.

The plan offers coverage by factoring in the nuances of the health condition of those having diabetes. For pre-diabetic or Type 2 diabetic individuals whose HbA1c is up to 8 percent, the comprehensive plan will enable them to provide financial security. HbA1c is the average blood glucose (sugar) levels for the last two to three months.