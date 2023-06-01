Aegon Life launches insurance cover for surrogate mothers, egg donors

This initiative supports the implementation of provisions in the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, spearheaded by India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Aegon Life has launched the first life insurance cover for surrogate mothers and egg-donors, effectively backing their financial well-being. This initiative supports the implementation of provisions in the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, spearheaded by India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Notably, the coverage provides a life cover of three years for surrogate mothers and one a year for egg donors to provide protection against any life-threatening complications arising out of the said procedures, Aegon Life said.

In case of an unfortunate event leading to their death, the policy provides financial protection to their nominees.