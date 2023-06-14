Advance tax first instalment payment deadline to end tomorrow: Who is eligible, penalty for default and more

June 2023 is significant from a personal finance point of view as there are some important tasks to be completed in the month. One of these is advance tax payment, the deadline for which will end on June 15.

Taxpayers only have two days left to pay the first instalment of advance tax for the financial year 2023-2024 as the deadline for the same will end tomorrow i.e. June 15. Missing the payment means they will be liable to penalties under sections 234B and 243C.

The Income Tax Department has also recently appealed to taxpayers to pay their first instalment of advance tax by the due date.

What is advance tax?

The tax which is paid within the same financial year in which the income is earned is called advance tax. It is paid in four instalments. 15 percent of the total tax liability must be paid by June 15, while 45 percent must be paid by September 14. This includes the instalment paid in June.

By December 15, the liability is 75 percent which includes instalments of June and September. By March 15, the entire tax which is 100 percent must be paid, as per the income tax law.

Who is required to pay?

Any assessee, including salaried employees, whose tax liability for the financial year as reduced by tax deducted/collected at source is Rs 10,000 or more. Also, individuals who have sources of income other than their salary are required to pay advance tax. This includes income from rent, capital gains, fixed deposits, lottery winnings, etc.

Who is exempted from paying this?

Resident senior citizens (an individual of the age of 60 years or above) not having any income from business or profession are not liable to pay advance tax.

Salaried persons who don’t have any income other than salary also need not pay advance tax instalments as employers deduct the applicable tax from the monthly salary.

What is the mode of payment?

E-payment is mandatory for all corporates and also those assessees whose accounts are required to be audited under Section 44AB of the income tax act, 1961.

Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act contains provisions pertaining to the tax audit under the Income Tax Audit. A tax audit is an examination of a taxpayer's books of accounts.

E-payment is convenient for other taxpayers also as it ensures correct credit.

What is the penalty for not paying advance tax?

Any shortfall or default in paying any of the instalments of advance tax will add an interest burden for the taxpayer. Section 234C imposes an interest of 1 percent on the shortfall in the instalment amount for each month of delay in payment. On the total tax, there is a margin of up to 10 percent allowed.

This means if taxpayers pay less than 90 percent of the assessed tax within the deadline, then section 234B requires the taxpayer to pay 1 percent interest for each month in the assessment year when the shortfall and delay continue.

Notably, part of a month is also counted as a full month for interest calculation.