Advance tax first instalment payment deadline to end tomorrow: Who is eligible, penalty for default and more

June 2023 is significant from a personal finance point of view as there are some important tasks to be completed in the month. One of these is advance tax payment, the deadline for which will end on June 15.

Taxpayers only have two days left to pay the first instalment of advance tax for the financial year 2023-2024 as the deadline for the same will end tomorrow i.e. June 15. Missing the payment means they will be liable to penalties under sections 234B and 243C.

The Income Tax Department has also recently appealed to taxpayers to pay their first instalment of advance tax by the due date.