Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches 'Nishchit Pension Plan': Check key features

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, has announced the launch 'Nishchit Pension Plan'. It is a non-linked, non-participating individual pension plan that enables the policyholders to plan for their retirement.

ABSLI Nishchit Pension Plan provides accrued guaranteed additions during the policy term and loyalty addition at the end of the policy term, provided the policy is in-force and all due premiums have been paid. Under this plan, the policyholders will be able to accumulate 100 percent guaranteed corpus at desired retirement age and will get to be a benefactor of uninterrupted guaranteed income, post their retirement. The plan also provides the flexibility to defer vesting benefit by up to 10 years, the insurer said.

Commenting on the launch of ABSLI Nishchit Pension Plan, Kamlesh Rao, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, “As our country continues to witness robust growth, it’s only natural that the life expectancy will continue to improve, that’s where the role of pension plans become crucial."