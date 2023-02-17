Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches 'Anmol Suraksha Kawach' — Check key features

The plan offers a protection solution for people aged between 25-55 years, with a flexibility in choosing premium payment terms and policy terms and sum assured, enabling the policyholders to customise their term plans.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), has announced the launch of 'ABSLI Anmol Suraksha Kawach', to address the short-term protection needs of the policyholders. It is a non-linked, non-participating individual, life, pure risk premium, term insurance solution for policyholders’ short-term protection needs offering a life cover for up to 5 years.

The plan offers a protection solution for people aged between 25-55 years, with a f lexibility in choosing premium payment terms and policy terms and sum assured, enabling the policyholders to customise their term plans.

Key features of ABSLI Anmol Suraksha Plan:

Short term protection: Policyholders will be eligible to avail a short-term policy term between 2 to 5 years.

Choice of premium payment term: Policyholders to get flexibility to choose between making a onetime payment or paying for the entire policy term.

Varied Sum Assured Option: Policyholders can choose from varied sum assured options (From 50L to 2cr in steps of 25 Lakhs).

Protection till 60 years of age: Policyholders will be eligible for a maximum cover ceasing age of 60 years.

Commenting on the launch of ABSLI Anmol Suraksha Kawach, Kamlesh Rao, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, "Our latest offering, ABSLI Anmol Suraksha Kawach will empower the policyholders by providing short-term protection at affordable prices so they can get the much-required life cover and live a worry-free fulfilling life. Its simplistic and affordable proposition, will position us to achieve deeper penetration and advance IRDAI's vision of a fully insured India,"

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (ABSLI) is a part of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL). ABSLI offers a range of products across the customer’s life cycle, including children future plans, wealth protection plans, retirement and pension solutions, health plans, traditional term plans and Unit Linked Insurance Plans ("ULIPs").

As of December 31, 2022, total Assets under Management (AUM) of ABSLI stood at Rs.679,890 million with a 15 increase increase on Year-on-year basis.

In Q3 FY23, ABSLI recorded a gross premium income of Rs. 37,401 million and Gross Premium growth of 19 percent with Individual Business FYP* at Rs 18240 million.

