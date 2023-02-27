Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches 'Nishchit Aayush Plan': Key features

The ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan is a non-linked, non-participating life insurance plan offering guaranteed regular income starting from as early as end of first policy month along with a lump-sum benefit at maturity.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) on Monday launched a new-age savings solution ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan, which aims to provide financial security to policyholders while also providing long-term savings benefits.
The plan integrates financial protection and wealth creation by empowering the policyholders to fulfil their immediate liquidity requirements without any risk. It offers flexible premium payment options, allowing policyholders to choose between a single premium payment or regular premium payments for a limited duration. Policyholders can customise their plans with a choice of income benefits, multiple income variants, premium payment terms, policy terms and deferment periods.
The maximum entry age to avail ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan is 55 years, while
the minimum age is 30 days (Long term income option) and 30 years (Whole life income).
The minimum annualised premium is Rs 30,000. Policyholders can choose from multiple premium payment term options ranging from 6, 8, 10, 12 years.
Key Features of ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan:
Immediate Liquidity + Lump-sum : Receive guaranteed income from the end
of 1st/2nd policy year and lump-sum at maturity
Choice of 2 Benefit Options: Flexibility to choose amongst Long Term Income and Whole-Life Income options.
and Whole-Life Income options.
Multiple Income Variants : Flexibility to customize your regular income requirements as per your goals
Agility: Choice of varied premium payment terms and policy terms, to suit ones requirements.
ones requirements.
Benefit pay-out frequency: Flexibility to receive income benefit in annual or
semi-annual or quarterly or monthly frequency.
Commenting on the launch of ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan, Kamlesh
Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, said, "ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan will enable our policyholders to leverage maximum flexibility and upfront liquidity in the form of a regular guaranteed income. Moreover, this plan will instill the idea of disciplined savings as it also provides lump-sum benefits and a regular source of income.
ABSLI Nishchit Aayush plan provides competitive returns with high flexibility. The plan comes with flexible premium payment terms and allows the policyholders to choose from a wide range of policy terms to fit individual needs. They can avail the benefits of this plan on a long-term basis (25, 30, 35, 40 years) or whole life basis (100 – Age at entry), the Life insurance company said in a statement.
Furthermore, policyholders will have the flexibility to choose income variant i.e. Level Income with Lump-sum Benefit or Level Income with Enhanced Lump-sum Benefit or Increasing Income (@5 percent simple interest rate every 5 years) with Lump-sum Benefit. Policyholders can choose to receive income immediately or after a deferment period of 1 year as per their chosen income pay-out frequency, it added.
