The total amount invested through SIP for the fund currently stands at Rs 21.50 lakh. The asset under management (AUM) of the scheme is Rs 3,855.80 crore as of June 30.

Since its inception on August 5, 2005, the Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund has delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.20 percent. For perspective, this means that a lumpsum investment of Rs 10,000 at the time of inception would have grown to Rs 1.55 lakh currently. If Rs 10,000 were invested in the scheme as Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) every month, the investment would have grown to around Rs 1.1 crore, the mutual fund house said.

The total amount invested through SIP currently stands at Rs 21.50 lakh. The asset under management (AUM) of the scheme is Rs 3,855.80 crore as of June 30.

About the fund

This is an open-ended equity scheme following the consumption theme . The objective of the scheme is to target the growth of capital by investing in equity/equity-related instruments of companies that are expected to benefit from the rising consumption patterns in India, which in turn is getting fuelled by the high disposable incomes of the young generation (Generation Next).

The scheme invests in companies that seek growth in revenues arising out of demand from the younger generation (GenNext) for their products or services or if they are engaged in manufacturing products or rendering services that go directly to the consumer. Additionally, these products and services should have a distinct brand identity, thereby enabling choice, the mutual house mentioned.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund as of August 2, 2023, is Rs 159.60 for the growth option of its regular plan. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.92 percent for a regular plan as on June 30, 2023, and attracts 1 percent exit load for redemption/switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment. In the case of a direct plan, the expense ratio is 0.86 percent.

Portfolio holdings

Stock Invested in Sector Value(Mn) % of Total Holdings ITC Diversified FMCG 2652.9 6.88% ICICI Bank Private sector bank 2092.5 5.43% HDFC Bank Private sector bank 1395.1 3.62% Hindustan Unilever Diversified FMCG 1366.7 3.54% Bharti Airtel Telecom - cellular & fixed line services 1315.5 3.41% Axis Bank Private sector bank 1145.4 2.97% Maruti Suzuki India Passenger cars & utility vehicles 915.4 2.37% United Spirits Breweries & Distilleries 912.8 2.37% Nestle India Packaged foods 801.7 2.08% Tata Motors - A Class Passenger cars & utility vehicles 767.4 1.99%

(Source: Moneycontrol)

Dividend History

Any income received under this option would be considered as income for the investors and hence would be taxed at applicable tax slab rates.

Investment performance: The Income Distribution Cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) plan of this scheme has distributed income to its investors out of its earnings, from time to time. The details of the same are tabulated:

Declared on date IDCW Yield (Regular Plan) IDCW Per Unit Cum IDCW NAV 2015-06-19 Rs 26.00 Rs 2.60 Rs 0.00 2014-06-27 Rs 20.00 Rs 2.00 Rs 0.00 2013-06-28 Rs 10.00 Rs 1.00 Rs 0.00 2012-06-22 Rs 10.00 Rs 1.00 Rs 0.00 2011-01-14 Rs 10.00 Rs 1.00 Rs 0.00 2010-07-16 Rs 10.00 Rs 1.00 Rs 0.00 2010-01-08 Rs 10.00 Rs 1.00 Rs 0.00 2009-07-08 Rs 20.00 Rs 2.00 Rs 0.00 2008-04-25 Rs 10.00 Rs 1.00 Rs 0.00 2007-06-19 Rs 20.00 Rs 2.00 Rs 0.00

(Source: Aditya Birla Capital website)

Fund managers

The fund managers for the scheme are Chanchal Khandelwal and Dhaval Joshi. Khandelwal has been a part of the Aditya Birla Group for 15 years, with nearly a decade with ABSLAMC. He was part of the strategy and finance team at Aditya Birla Group.

Joshi has an overall experience of 15 years in equity research and investments. Prior to joining Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, he was associated with Sundaram Mutual Fund (India) Ltd. for around 5 years.