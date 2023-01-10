The fund aims to diversify investments across a variety of asset classes in an attempt to balance risk and reward.

Investment manager Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has announced the launch of Multi Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt and commodities.

The NFO will remain open from 11th January, 2023 to 25th January, 2023.

The investment manager noted that the allocation provides diversity by investing across various asset classes and the range of returns varies widely across asset classes.

Different asset classes perform differently through various economic phases and time periods, and by looking to allocate in a wide variety, it helps reduce risks. Lower correlation among asset classes also helps reduce the risk of a portfolio.

This ensures a lower volatility for the investor’s money and may enhance the investor's ability to stay committed.

Over a long period of time, this would enable the investor to create higher wealth using a higher risk adjusted return for the long term.

Some of the key highlights of Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund are that

1. Equity portion of Portfolio will follow Flexi Cap Approach with Large Cap bias and can invest across Sectors / Themes. Fixed income portfolio will largely use Accrual strategy

2. Investment approach – equity (65-80%), fixed income (10-25%), commodities (10-25%)

3. Equity – potential to create wealth in the long term

4. Fixed income – seeks to bring stability to the portfolio

5. Commodities – acts as hedge against uncertainty

Commenting on the launch, Mr. A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “The Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund gives investors access to a well-diversified offering across asset classes. It is an excellent investment option for both novice and seasoned investors, as it eliminates the stress of investing, tracking and maintaining multiple investment strategies. The fund attempts to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-quality debt and money market securities to generate income with relatively minimal credit risk.”

Established in 1994, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) is co-owned and backed by Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.

ABSLAMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, a registered trust under the Indian Trusts Act. ABSLAMC also operates multiple alternate strategies including Portfolio Management Services, Real Estate Investments and Alternative Investment Funds.

ABSLAMC is one of the leading asset managers in India, servicing around 8.1 million investor folios with a pan India presence across 280 plus locations and a total AUM of over Rs. 2,938 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 under its suite of mutual fund (excluding our domestic FoFs), portfolio management services, offshore and real estate offerings.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organisation providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients across the world with total assets under management of $1.27 trillion as of September 30, 2022.

