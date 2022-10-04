Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches 'Activ Fit' policy: Here's all you need to know

Mini

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. (ABHICL), the health insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), has announced the launch of 'Activ Fit' - a comprehensive health insurance plan for young and healthy adults.
Targeted at consumers who are health aware and active, this new product by ABHICL Is a first of its kind in the industry and looks at rewarding them for their good health behaviour, the company said in a statement.
The new Activ Fit plan provides an upfront 10 percent good health discount basis an assessment done through a unique facial scan, up to 50 percent HealthReturnsTM on being active and 100 percent binge refill to ensure that health insurance becomes an attractive proposition for the cohort.
Apart from these primary features, the insurance policy also covers maternity cover, modern treatment along with in-patient hospitalisation, the company said.
Here are the key features of the 'Activ Fit' plan:
(Edited by : Anshul)
