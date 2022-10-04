Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches 'Activ Fit' policy: Here's all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The new Activ Fit plan provides an upfront 10 percent good health discount basis an assessment done through a unique facial scan. More deets here

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. (ABHICL), the health insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), has announced the launch of 'Activ Fit' - a comprehensive health insurance plan for young and healthy adults.

Targeted at consumers who are health aware and active, this new product by ABHICL Is a first of its kind in the industry and looks at rewarding them for their good health behaviour, the company said in a statement.

The new Activ Fit plan provides an upfront 10 percent good health discount basis an assessment done through a unique facial scan, up to 50 percent HealthReturnsTM on being active and 100 percent binge refill to ensure that health insurance becomes an attractive proposition for the cohort.

Apart from these primary features, the insurance policy also covers maternity cover, modern treatment along with in-patient hospitalisation, the company said.

Here are the key features of the 'Activ Fit' plan:

10% dpfront Good Health Discount, while purchasing the policy (basis the results of Health Risk Assessment & facial scan)

All customers below the age of 35 years can avail an Early Bird Discount at renewal, 5 percent from 4th to 7th policy year and 10 percent from 8th policy year for the life time of the policy

Customer’s efforts to stay healthy will be rewarded with up to 50 percent HealthReturnsTM

In case of hospitalization, if they fall short of their insurance cover, the customer can use the 100 percent Binge Refill feature. This feature enables them to get cover upto sum assured, for any illness/injury

The product also includes Modern treatments, Mental Care Cover, HIV/ AIDS and STD, Day Care treatments, pre-hospitalisation & post-hospitalisation and road ambulance cover

All Maternity Benefits - Normal Delivery, C-Section Delivery, New born Baby Expenses, Vaccination Expenses & Stem Cell Preservation are covered