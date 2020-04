Gujarat-based Adani Group has completed the early redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due in October 2020. The group paid Rs 1,180 crore (face value Rs 1,000 crore) on April 9, 2020 for the same, said Franklin Templeton MF. The group confirmed the development.

Last week, CNBC-TV18 learned that Adani Group promoters have paid close to Rs 4,200 crore in April to mutual funds (MFs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to revoke pledged shares.

According to sources, the group is looking to cut down some of its pledges. Looking at the official data on the exchanges, the promoter group has revoked close to 90 lakh shares in Adani Transmission on April 13, 2020 and close to 1.7 crore shares in Adani Enterprises as of April 13, 2020. By end of this month, Adani is going to further reduce the pledged shares across the group stocks, they added.