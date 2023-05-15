English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsActive vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom

Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom

Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 15, 2023 4:01:39 PM IST (Published)

Active vs passive funds: : In general, actively managed funds aim to outperform their benchmark index by leveraging the expertise of professional fund managers, while passive funds seek to replicate the performance of a specific index.

A mutual fund pools money from multiple investors having similar financial goals and invests the corpus in securities with an aim of achieving the investment objective of the fund. With respect to the approach of the fund manager, there are two types of funds – actively managed funds and passively managed funds.

Live Tv

Loading...

In the case of active funds, the fund manager actively manages the composition of the fund and makes purchase/redemption decisions to ensure that the financial goals of the funds are met. On the other hand, passive funds seek to replicate the performance of a specific index.
Performance comparison
Some studies have shown that over the long term, passive funds tend to outperform a majority of actively managed funds, largely due to their lower fees and reduced portfolio turnover.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X