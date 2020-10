Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuer of Aadhaar number, has set up an exclusive ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK)’ as a single stop destination for all Aadhaar services for the citizens. The ASK offers dedicated Aadhaar enrolment and update services to people in a state-of-the-art environment.

The ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ is open all 7 days of the week from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (IST).

Aadhaar enrolment

Update of any demographic information in Aadhaar - name, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number, or email Id

Update of biometric data in Aadhaar – photo, fingerprints and iris scans

Download and print Aadhaar

These services are available for any resident of India (including NRIs) at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra across the country, according to UIDAI.

All UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendras follow the online appointment system where any resident can book an appointment for Aadhaar enrolment or update at any ASK. This is a free of cost service where a resident does not require Aadhaar registered mobile number. However, one resident can book a maximum of 4 appointments in a month.

Here are the steps to book an online appointment to avail Aadhaar services:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI's website and go to 'My Aadhaar'

Step 2: From the drop-down menu click on 'Book an Appointment'.

Step 3: Select city/location and proceed further

Step 4: Select the Aadhaar services options available such as 'New Aadhaar', 'Aadhaar Update', or 'Manage Appointment'

Step 5: For instance, if the user selects 'Aadhaar Update' option and enters the mobile number, an One Time Password (OTP) will be sent which is to be entered in the space provided

Step 6: Now, fill the details such as personal details and pick the date and time slots