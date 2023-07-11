Not yet linked your Aadhaar and PAN? You may have to shell out Rs 6,000 for ITR filing

Aadhaar-PAN linking: It is important to note that linking these two identification numbers is mandatory for ITR filing process.

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card would have probably become inoperative for users who haven’t linked it to their Aadhaar. The last date to do the same was June 30, 2023. Those who missed linking the two by this date are sure to face difficulties in filing income tax returns (ITR) and might have to shell out Rs 6,000. The deadline for ITR filing ends on July 31, 2023.

Users should note that while income tax returns can be filed without linking the two, the department does not process the returns until Aadhaar and PAN are linked. However, the good news is that if someone failed to seed the two by June 30 deadline, and wishes to link it now, can still do so after payment of the penalty but then the ITR process will obviously be delayed.

This is because PAN can be made operative again in 30 days only, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of Rs 1,000 as fee and the ITR filing deadline is only three weeks away. This means if someone raises the request to link on July 11, the PAN will start functioning only by August 10.

As a result, there are chances that users will have to shell out a maximum of Rs 6,000 to file ITR after July 31. Filing belated returns come at a cost.

A fee of Rs 5,000 is levied under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for filing a belated return. Also, if there is tax to be paid, taxpayers are charged interest at 1 percent per month after the end of the due date till they file ITR. Adding the Rs 5,000 (excluding the interest) amount to the Rs 1,000 penalty of late Aadhaar-PAN linking takes the total amount to Rs 6,000.

For taxpayers whose total income is not more than Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, the maximum penalty for filing a belated ITR is Rs 1,000. For them, the total penalty including Aadhaar-PAN late fees will come to Rs 2,000.

How to pay the fine for linking the two

This can be done on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) portal by paying the amount under Challan No. ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts).

How to link Aadhaar and PAN

Users should visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department to link the two. When it asks for payment, they are required to click on the link and get redirected to the NSDL website. Under the options available, users can proceed under Challan No. ITNS 280 to submit PAN-Aadhaar link request. Now, they are required to select the tax applicable from there.

The payment should be done under Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts) in a single challan. Now, users can select the preferred payment mode and enter details, along with PAN, address and assessment year. Post this, a captcha should be entered and payment should be done. This payment may require some time to display on the income tax e-filing portal.

Once there is confirmation, users can log in to the income tax portal, enter all details (name, date of birth, address, PAN and Aadhaar number) and proceed with the linking.