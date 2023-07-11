CNBC TV18
Not yet linked your Aadhaar and PAN? You may have to shell out Rs 6,000 for ITR filing

By Anshul  Jul 11, 2023 1:08:22 PM IST (Published)

Aadhaar-PAN linking: It is important to note that linking these two identification numbers is mandatory for ITR filing process.

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card would have probably become inoperative for users who haven’t linked it to their Aadhaar. The last date to do the same was June 30, 2023. Those who missed linking the two by this date are sure to face difficulties in filing income tax returns (ITR) and might have to shell out Rs 6,000. The deadline for ITR filing ends on July 31, 2023.

Users should note that while income tax returns can be filed without linking the two, the department does not process the returns until Aadhaar and PAN are linked. However, the good news is that if someone failed to seed the two by June 30 deadline, and wishes to link it now, can still do so after payment of the penalty but then the ITR process will obviously be delayed.
This is because PAN can be made operative again in 30 days only, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of Rs 1,000 as fee and the ITR filing deadline is only three weeks away. This means if someone raises the request to link on July 11, the PAN will start functioning only by August 10.
