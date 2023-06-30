Aadhaar-PAN linking last day today — Will India extend the deadline again

By Anshul

Aadhaar-PAN linking: As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar. While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000 by Friday i.e. today

The Aadhaar- Permanent account number (PAN) linking deadline will likely be extended beyond June 30, experts told CNBC-TV18.com. As of now, the last day to link the two is today, which means that unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023. As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000. According to Vivek Iyer- Partner and leader, Financial services risk at Grant Thornton Bharat, the deadline will be extended to ensure that a larger population is covered as part of the linking exercise.