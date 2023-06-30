CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsAadhaar PAN linking last day today — Will India extend the deadline again

Aadhaar-PAN linking last day today — Will India extend the deadline again

Aadhaar-PAN linking last day today — Will India extend the deadline again
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jun 30, 2023 1:55:04 PM IST (Published)

Aadhaar-PAN linking: As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar. While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000 by Friday i.e. today

The Aadhaar- Permanent account number (PAN) linking deadline will likely be extended beyond June 30, experts told CNBC-TV18.com. As of now, the last day to link the two is today, which means that unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023. As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

Live TV

Loading...

While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000.
According to Vivek Iyer- Partner and leader, Financial services risk at Grant Thornton Bharat, the deadline will be extended to ensure that a larger population is covered as part of the linking exercise.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X