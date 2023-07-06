Aadhaar-PAN linking FAQ: How to make PAN 'operative' now, steps to pay penalty and more

Yes, your PAN would be invalid now.

As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act 1961, it was mandatory to link your Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number (PAN) by June 30, 2023.

As per the CBDT guideline, if it is not linked, PAN becomes inoperative from July 1, 2023.

There will be many instances where you might face challenges now such as routine banking transactions like depositing of more than Rs 50,000 in a bank account or payment of insurance premium exceeding Rs 50,000.

You can also face issue in carrying out financial transactions such as mutual fund investments or stock trading.

Your income tax return (ITR) may also not be processed.