Aadhaar-PAN linking FAQ: How to make PAN 'operative' now, steps to pay penalty and more

By Anshul

Aadhaar-PAN linking: It is important to note that linking these two identification numbers is mandatory for certain services. Although it is possible to file income tax returns (ITRs) without linking PAN and Aadhaar, the tax department will not process the returns until the two are successfully linked.

Users who have not yet linked their Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) will not be able to avail of certain services where they have to quote the PAN mandatorily. As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar. Not seeding the two makes PAN inoperative.

However, the good news is that if someone failed to link their Aadhaar and PAN by June 30, 2023 deadline, and wishes to link it now, can still do so after payment of the penalty.