Aadhaar-PAN linking failure: Income tax dept shares reasons and ways to resolve it

Aadhaar-PAN linking: The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

The deadline to link Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) by p aying a fine of Rs 1,000 is June 30, 2023. This means customers now have only five days left to completed the linking process. However, several users have been complaining that they are unable to link PAN-Aadhaar due to demographic mismatches such as name, date of birth, gender etc in their PAN and Aadhaar cards.

The Income Tax Department has shared ways to resolve this failure due to demographic mismatch. It said that biometric-based authentication can be availed of at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).

“Kind Attention PAN holders! While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in: Name, Date of Birth, Gender. To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed of at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL),” the Income Tax department tweeted.

“For details, please check the website of Service Providers,” it added.

As per the department, the link failure may occur due to:

Name Mismatch

Date of Birth Mismatch

Gender Mismatch

Customers can update PAN details by visiting these wesites:

Protean at: www/onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html

UTIITSL at: http://www.pan.utiitsl.com

They can update Aadhaar details by visiting the UIDAI website at: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/update

After the demographic mismatch is resolved, users can try linking PAN-Aadhaar at the e-filing portal – https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar, the Income Tax department said.

However, if the linking request still fails, customers can avail the option of biometric-based authentication by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50 at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL), it added.

Failing to link Aadhaar-PAN by the end of the current month would make such PAN invalid from July 1, 2023. As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category

The 'exempt category' , according to a notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry in May 2017, are those individuals residing in the states of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya; a non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961; of the age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year and a person not a citizen of India.

How to link the two?

While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000. This can be done on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) portal by paying the amount under Challan No. ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts).