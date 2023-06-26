CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsAadhaar PAN linking failure: Income tax dept shares reasons and ways to resolve it

Aadhaar-PAN linking failure: Income tax dept shares reasons and ways to resolve it

Aadhaar-PAN linking failure: Income tax dept shares reasons and ways to resolve it
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jun 26, 2023 1:15:44 PM IST (Published)

Aadhaar-PAN linking: The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

The deadline to link Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) by paying a fine of Rs 1,000 is June 30, 2023. This means customers now have only five days left to completed the linking process. However, several users have been complaining that they are unable to link PAN-Aadhaar due to demographic mismatches such as name, date of birth, gender etc in their PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Live TV

Loading...

The Income Tax Department has shared ways to resolve this failure due to demographic mismatch. It said that biometric-based authentication can be availed of at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X