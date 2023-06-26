Aadhaar-PAN linking failure: Income tax dept shares reasons and ways to resolve it

Aadhaar-PAN linking: The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

The deadline to link Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) by p aying a fine of Rs 1,000 is June 30, 2023. This means customers now have only five days left to completed the linking process. However, several users have been complaining that they are unable to link PAN-Aadhaar due to demographic mismatches such as name, date of birth, gender etc in their PAN and Aadhaar cards.

The Income Tax Department has shared ways to resolve this failure due to demographic mismatch. It said that biometric-based authentication can be availed of at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).