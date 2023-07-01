Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline ends, but tax dept to consider cases where penalty paid but seeding not done

Aadhaar-PAN linking: As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

The income tax department on Friday issued a clarification on Aadhaar-Permanent Account Number (PAN) linking. According to this, individuals who have paid their penalty for linking the two and consent has been received but linking is not done till June 30, 2023, then such cases will be considered by the income tax department before making the PAN inoperative.

Live TV

Loading...

It is important to note that if PAN is not linked by Aadhaar by June 30, 2023, then PAN will become inoperative. This would mean that an individual will not have a valid PAN wherever quoting of same is mandatory.

The tax department further mentioned that instances have come to notice where PAN holders have faced difficulty in downloading the challan after payment of fee for Aadhaar-PAN linking.