Looking to link your Aadhaar with PAN? We bring to you a simple guide that will help you do the procedure smoothly.

An Aadhaar number can be linked with a Permanent Account Number (PAN) online. People can visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department to link the two. The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.

The last date for linking Aadhaar card with PAN card is June 30. This deadline has been extended by the I-T Department at several occasions.

Users should note that while I-T returns can also be filed without linking the two, the department does not process the returns until PAN and Aadhaar are linked.

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with PAN via income-tax e-filing portal:

Step 1: Visit the income tax e-filing portal - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Register yourself on it (if not already done). PAN will be the user ID

Step 3: Log in by entering the user ID, password and date of birth

Step 4: A pop-up window will appear, prompting to link the PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on 'Menu' bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’

Step 5: Details such as name, date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details. Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on the Aadhaar

Step 6: If the details match, enter the Aadhaar number and click on the 'link now' button. A pop-up message will inform that Aadhaar has been successfully linked to the PAN

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with PAN through SMS:

UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>

For example: UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q

