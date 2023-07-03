CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsMissed Aadhaar PAN linking deadline — How to make your PAN operative now

Missed Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline — How to make your PAN operative now

Missed Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline — How to make your PAN operative now
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jul 3, 2023 11:25:10 AM IST (Published)

Aadhaar-PAN linking: It is important to note that linking these two identification numbers is mandatory for certain services. Although it is possible to file income tax returns (ITRs) without linking PAN and Aadhaar, the tax department will not process the returns until the two are successfully linked.

The deadline to link Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) ended on June 30, 2023. Those who missed linking the two by this date will not be able to avail of certain services where they have to quote the PAN mandatorily. As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar. Not seeding the two will make PAN inoperative.

Live TV

Loading...

The government did not announce any extension of the last date this time, which was expected by many.
So, how to activate an inoperative PAN?
If someone fails to link their Aadhaar and PAN by June 30, 2023, and wishes to link it at a later date, they can do so after payment of the penalty. According to the income tax department, a PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of a fee of Rs 1,000.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X