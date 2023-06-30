Aadhaar-PAN linking: It is important to note that linking these two identification numbers is mandatory for certain services. Although it is possible to file income tax returns (ITRs) without linking PAN and Aadhaar, the tax department will not process the returns until the two are successfully linked.
Aadhaar-PAN linking FAQ: Last day today, how to link and check status, fees required and more
Who is exempt from Aadhaar-PAN linking?
The 'exempt category', according to a notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry in May 2017, are those individuals residing in the states of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya; a non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961; of the age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year and a person not a citizen of India.
How to pay fine for linking Aadhaar with PAN?
This can be done on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) portal by paying the amount under Challan No.
ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts).
What are the steps to link Aadhaar and PAN?
Step 1: Visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department to link the two.
When it asks for payment, click on the link and you will be redirected to NSDL website.
Under the options available, proceed under Challan No.
ITNS 280 to submit PAN-Aadhaar link request.
Select the tax applicable from there.
The payment should be done under Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts) in a single challan.
Select the preferred payment mode and enter details.
Enter PAN, address and assessment year.
Enter the Captcha and make payment.
This payment may require some time to display at the income tax e-filing portal.
Once there is confirmation, you can login to the income tax portal, enter all details (name, date of birth, address, PAN and Aadhaar number) and proceed with the linking.
What happens if Aadhaar and PAN are not linked?
Users should note that while income tax returns can be filed even without linking the two, the department does not process the returns until PAN and Aadhaar are linked.
This will also lead to an individual’s KYC being incomplete as a PAN card is one of the necessary documents required for the completion of KYC.
This will, in turn, impact one's bank account savings.
Additionally, if the individual earns interest on savings above Rs 10,000, then the tax deducted at source (TDS) rate levied will be 20 percent as TDS levied on a bank account without a PAN card is doubled.
How to check status if Aadhaar and PAN are already linked?
There are both online and offline methods available for users to check the status of the linking process.
These methods provide a convenient way to confirm whether the PAN and Aadhaar numbers have been successfully seeded together.
For the same, visit Income Tax e-filing website and go to Aadhaar status.
Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number.
Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'.
The status of the linking will be displayed in the next screen.
What to do if individuals are unable to link Aadhaar and PAN?
Some users have recently encountered difficulties in linking their PAN and Aadhaar due to demographic mismatches such as differences in name, date of birth, gender, etc., between the two cards.
To address this issue, the Income Tax Department has provided a solution.
Users can visit dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL) where biometric-based authentication can be utilized to resolve the failure caused by demographic mismatches.
