Aadhaar-PAN linking FAQ: Last day today, how to link and check status, fees required and more

Step 1: Visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department to link the two.

When it asks for payment, click on the link and you will be redirected to NSDL website.

Under the options available, proceed under Challan No.

ITNS 280 to submit PAN-Aadhaar link request.

Select the tax applicable from there.

The payment should be done under Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts) in a single challan.

Select the preferred payment mode and enter details.

Enter PAN, address and assessment year.

Enter the Captcha and make payment.

This payment may require some time to display at the income tax e-filing portal.

Once there is confirmation, you can login to the income tax portal, enter all details (name, date of birth, address, PAN and Aadhaar number) and proceed with the linking.