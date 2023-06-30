Aadhaar-PAN linking FAQ: Last day today, how to link and check status, fees required and more

By Anshul

Aadhaar-PAN linking: It is important to note that linking these two identification numbers is mandatory for certain services. Although it is possible to file income tax returns (ITRs) without linking PAN and Aadhaar, the tax department will not process the returns until the two are successfully linked.

The last day to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar ends on June 30, 2023. This means unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023. As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar. While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000 by Friday i.e. today.