PAN to become inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar by June 30 — Check process here

Aadhaar-PAN linking: The deadline to link Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) by paying a fine of Rs 1,000 is June 30, 2023. This means customers now have only three days left to completed the linking process.

The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023. As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

How to link the two?

While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000. This can be done on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) portal by paying the amount under Challan No. ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts).

Here is a step-by-step process to pay PAN-Aadhaar linking late fees:

Step 1: Visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department to link the two. When it asks for payment, click on the link and you will be redirected to NSDL website.

Step 2: Under the options available, proceed under Challan No. ITNS 280 to submit PAN-Aadhaar link request.

Step 3: Select the tax applicable from there. The payment should be done under Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts) in a single challan.

Step 4: Select the preferred payment mode and enter details

Step 5: Enter PAN, address and assessment year

Step 6: Enter the Captcha and make payment. This payment may require some time to display at the income tax e-filing portal. So, if you want to link PAN with Aadhaar should wait a few days after making the payment.

Once there is confirmation, you can login to the income tax portal, enter all details (name, date of birth, address, PAN and Aadhaar number) and proceed with the linking.