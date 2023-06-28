PAN to become inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar by June 30 — Check process here

Aadhaar-PAN linking: The deadline to link Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) by paying a fine of Rs 1,000 is June 30, 2023. This means customers now have only three days left to completed the linking process.
The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023. As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar.
How to link the two?
While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000. This can be done on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) portal by paying the amount under Challan No. ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts).
Here is a step-by-step process to pay PAN-Aadhaar linking late fees:
Step 1: Visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department to link the two. When it asks for payment, click on the link and you will be redirected to NSDL website.
Step 2: Under the options available, proceed under Challan No. ITNS 280 to submit PAN-Aadhaar link request.
Step 3: Select the tax applicable from there. The payment should be done under Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts) in a single challan.
Step 4: Select the preferred payment mode and enter details
Step 5: Enter PAN, address and assessment year
Step 6: Enter the Captcha and make payment. This payment may require some time to display at the income tax e-filing portal. So, if you want to link PAN with Aadhaar should wait a few days after making the payment.
Once there is confirmation, you can login to the income tax portal, enter all details (name, date of birth, address, PAN and Aadhaar number) and proceed with the linking.
Recently, several users have been complaining that they are unable to link PAN-Aadhaar due to demographic mismatches such as name, date of birth, gender etc in their PAN and Aadhaar cards. The Income Tax Department has shared ways to resolve this failure due to demographic mismatch. It said that biometric-based authentication can be availed of at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).
First Published: Jun 28, 2023 5:16 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's hydrogen market to surge: Morgan Stanley projects $19 billion opportunity by 2030
Jun 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Indian markets have had a bull run like no other in the last 23 years
Jun 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Nifty 50 hits record high - Reliance, ITC, ICICI Bank among top contributors
Jun 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read