Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline ends tomorrow: Steps to check if both are seeded

Aadhaar-PAN linking: The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

The deadline for linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar number is fast approaching. In order to provide additional time for income taxpayers, the government has extended the deadline for integrating PAN and Aadhaar by three months, now set to end on June 30.

It is important to note that linking these two identification numbers is mandatory for certain services. Although it is possible to file income tax returns (ITRs) without linking PAN and Aadhaar, the tax department will not process the returns until the two are successfully linked.

To ensure compliance, individuals may want to verify if they have already linked their PAN and Aadhaar numbers . There are both online and offline methods available for users to check the status of the linking process. These methods provide a convenient way to confirm whether the PAN and Aadhaar numbers have been successfully seeded together.

Here are the steps to check Aadhaar-PAN card linking status online:

Step 1:

Visit Income Tax e-filing website and go to Aadhaar status

Step 2: Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number

Step 3: Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'. The status of the linking will be displayed in the next screen

If users have not yet linked their PAN and Aadhaar, they can visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) department to complete the process of seeding . To pay the fine of Rs 1,000, they need to go to the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) portal and make the payment using Challan No. ITNS 280, selecting Major Head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor Head 500 (Other Receipts).

According to the Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, excluding those falling under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar. However, some users have recently encountered difficulties in linking their PAN and Aadhaar due to demographic mismatches such as differences in name, date of birth, gender, etc., between the two cards.

To address this issue, the Income Tax Department has provided a solution. Users can visit dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL) where biometric-based authentication can be utilized to resolve the failure caused by demographic mismatches.

After the demographic mismatch is resolved, users can try linking PAN-Aadhaar at the e-filing portal – https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar, the Income Tax department said.

However, if the linking request still fails, customers can avail the option of biometric-based authentication by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50 at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL), it added.