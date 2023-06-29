Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline ends tomorrow: Steps to check if both are seeded

Aadhaar-PAN linking: The Income Tax department has said that it is mandatory to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar by June 30, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

The deadline for linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar number is fast approaching. In order to provide additional time for income taxpayers, the government has extended the deadline for integrating PAN and Aadhaar by three months, now set to end on June 30.

Live TV

Loading...

It is important to note that linking these two identification numbers is mandatory for certain services. Although it is possible to file income tax returns (ITRs) without linking PAN and Aadhaar, the tax department will not process the returns until the two are successfully linked.