PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to June 30

Aadhaar PAN linking last date extension latest news: The deadline to link Aadhaar and PAN has been extended until June 30, 2023, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a notification on March 28.

The deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar number, with a fine of Rs 1,000 has been extended until June 30, 2023, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a notification on March 28. Linking the two is mandatory for availing certain services. According to CBDT, if the users fail to link the two by the stipulated deadline, their PAN cards may become 'inoperative'. As a result, individuals will not be able to conduct financial these transactions from July 1, 2023:

(i) no refund shall be made against such PANs;

(ii) interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative; and

(iii) TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at higher rate, as provided in the Act.

The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs 1,000.

Those who have been exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking will not be liable to any of the above mentioned consequences. This category includes those residing in specified States, a non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961, an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year.

How to link PAN card and Aadhaar?

An Aadhaar number can be linked with a Permanent Account Number (PAN) online. People can visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department to link the two. Those who are not comfortable linking the PAN card with Aadhaar online can do it offline as well through PAN services centres of NSDL and UTITSL.

How to pay PAN-Aadhaar linking late fees?

For paying Rs 1,000 as fine, users need to visit the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) portal and pay amount under Challan No. ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts).

Here is a step-by-step process on the same:

Step 1: Visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department to link the two. When it asks for payment, click on the link and users will be redirected to NSDL website.

Step 2: Under the options available, proceed under Challan No. ITNS 280 to submit PAN-Aadhaar link request

Step 3: Select the tax applicable from there. The payment should be done under Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts) in a single challan

Step 4: Select the preferred payment mode and enter details

Step 6: Enter PAN, address and assessment year

Step 7: Enter the Captcha and make payment

